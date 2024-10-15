President Ramaphosa refers two bills to Constitutional Court for review
President Cyril Ramaphosa has referred two
bills to the Constitutional Court to check if they are constitutional.
Section27, representing Blind SA, filed an urgent legal application against Ramaphosa last week for not signing the Copyright Amendment Bill passed in March.
Parliament says the legislation is crucial for improving access to reading materials for blind and visually impaired people.
The president is also seeking clarity on the constitutionality of the Performers’ Protection Amendment Bill.
Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya says Ramaphosa is concerned about certain provisions in the legislation.
"President Ramaphosa has undertaken this referral in terms of section 794(b) and 842(c) of the constitution. These provisions deal with the process by which the president ascends to bills, including referring draft legislation back to Parliament after it has been passed."
