Ramaphosa, Putin discuss Ukraine peace process, bilateral ties
Updated | By Mmangaliso Khumalo
President Cyril Ramaphosa has spoken with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a telephone discussion on Wednesday afternoon, focusing on the ongoing peace process with Ukraine and strengthening bilateral relations between South Africa and Russia.
According to the Presidency, the call was initiated at Putin’s request to brief Ramaphosa on developments in efforts to end the war.
President Putin expressed appreciation for South Africa’s continued involvement in advancing a peaceful resolution to the conflict.
Spokesperson for the Presidency, Vincent Magwenya, says President Ramaphosa reaffirmed South Africa’s full support for initiatives aimed at securing a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine.
Both leaders also agreed to advance discussions on deepening the strategic relationship between their countries.
The call comes as South Africa maintains its non-aligned stance on the Russia–Ukraine conflict while participating in international mediation efforts.
