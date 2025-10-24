Ramaphosa pushes for Vietnam to invest in SA industries
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
President Cyril Ramaphosa has invited Vietnamese businesses
to invest in South Africa’s growing industrial sectors.
He says the country offers key opportunities in mining, electric vehicle manufacturing, and renewable energy.
Ramaphosa addressed the South Africa-Vietnam Business Forum in Hanoi during his state visit to the Southeast Asian country.
He says South Africa wants to move beyond exporting raw materials and focus on producing finished goods through partnerships with Vietnamese companies.
Ramaphosa says the goal is to create jobs and boost exports to the rest of Africa.
" Vietnam in turn brings extraordinary strengths in electronics, in textiles, in machinery and renewable energy technologies. So together we are not competitors, we have complimentary advantages that we should utilise to good effect as countries that are partners, partners that are upscaling their relationship to a strategic one."
