Ramaphosa pushes ‘accountability plan' ahead of local polls

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa says the party is gearing up to implement "radical solutions” to fix failing municipalities and restore trust in government.

Thousands of ANC councillors are expected to gather at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Monday, where Ramaphosa will present the party’s new service delivery action plan.

The meeting comes as the ANC battles to repair its image ahead of next year’s local government elections, with municipalities under its control facing rising service delivery protests, water shortages, and power cuts.

The ANC’s national executive committee adopted the plan over the weekend.

Ramaphosa said it is central to stabilising local government.

“Local government should be the rock bed of ensuring accountability through elected councillors who represent communities working together with a professional and capable civil service cohort,” Ramaphosa told the NEC.

He warned that corruption and poor oversight remain the biggest threats to municipalities, stressing the need for transparency in decision-making.

“Municipal oversight structures should vigilantly monitor budgets, service delivery, and corruption.

They should also work to avoid corruption. Transparency in local decision-making should strengthen trust in government, political parties, elected leaders, the democracy project and reduce alienation of citizens.”

Ramaphosa acknowledged that despite progress since 1994, apartheid legacies and poor governance continue to affect service delivery.

“Too many of our municipalities fail to deliver even the most basic of services, either due to incapacity or mismanagement. There are instances of a number of people in our local government structures who are involved in acts of criminality or stealing from the people. This is betraying the sacred duty entrusted to you.”

READ: Ramaphosa: Govt ‘determined’ to end service delivery failures

He said municipalities must also strengthen disaster management plans to better respond to floods, fires, and the effects of climate change.

Looking ahead to the 2026 local government elections, Ramaphosa promised stricter candidate standards, vowing that the ANC will only field “capable and ethical leaders".

“We need to be forthright in dealing with this challenge. We also need to move beyond diagnosis and come up with radical solutions that will address the challenges of local government.”