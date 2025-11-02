Ramaphosa cheers on Proteas Women in World Cup final, as rain delays toss

Both teams are looking for their first title in the 50-over tournament with a full house expected at the 45,000-capacity DY Patil Stadium.

Toss was delayed by 30 minutes to 3:00 pm (0930 GMT) with the start revised to 3:30 pm, although more drizzle threatened to push that back again.

India have been runners-up twice, in 2005 and 2017, and reached their third final after beating seven-time champions Australia in a thriller.

South Africa's women are into their first ODI World Cup final after they beat four-time winners England in the other semi-final.

ALSO READ: All eyes on Proteas Women in Sunday’s World Cup final

Meanwhile President Cyril Ramaphosa's called on South Africans to rally behind the Proteas Women as they go for gold.

Ramaphosa has wished the Proteas success describing their achievements as history in the making.

He has told the players that the country's standing proudly behind them.

"Now, you have already won. You're just doing the finishing job. Just come back home with a cup and I'll be waiting at the Union Buildings to receive you.

"So girls, my super, super girls, go out as daughters of South Africa and bring the cup home.”

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)