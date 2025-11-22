Ramaphosa opens G20 Summit, pledges solidarity, equality and sustainability

He earlier welcomed the heads of state and diplomats from the worlds largest economies at the Nasrec Expo Centre.





Before beginning his address, Ramaphosa was seen walking into the Plenary room joined by the President of European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.





South Africa's presidency is being held under the theme, Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability.





The country's priorities include strengthening disaster resilience, ensuring debt sustainability for low-income countries and mobilising finances for a just energy transition.





Ramaphosa has addressed leaders who are all seated at a roundtable, set on the backdrop of the flags of the G20 member states.









"Today as we open this G20 Leader Summit, South Africa is deeply aware of the profound responsibility that membership of the community of nations places upon us. We also understand the responsibility of being entrusted with the presidency of the G20.





He said as the execution of its task as the President of the G20, South Africa has throughout the past year – through its stewardship of some 130 meetings in various parts of South Africa, in other countries on the African continent and beyond our shores – sought to undertake this task with care and diligence.





"We have sought at all times to preserve the integrity and stature of the G20, a premier forum of international economic cooperation. The deliberations of the G20 have an impact on the lives of all members of the global community."





Ramaphosa said its initial focus on broad macroeconomic issues, the G20 is now engaged on matters such as trade, sustainable development, health, education, science and technology, agriculture, energy, environment and climate change, among others.





"As the G20 countries, we understand that progress on each and all of these issues is a necessary condition for strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth.





In pursuit of, and in conformity with, the founding mission of the G20, South Africa adopted the theme of ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’ for its G20 Presidency.

in the execution of its task."





