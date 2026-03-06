Ramaphosa announces official funeral for former COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota

The 77-year-old Lekota passed away on Wednesday after a long illness.





Ramaphosa has described him as a patriot and freedom fighter in South Africa’s struggle for democracy.





“We honour him especially for his principled dedication to non-racialism during our struggle and in a liberated South Africa.





“We deeply value his service to his home province, where he served as premier, and to our armed forces and our national security, in his role as Minister of Defence.”





The funeral will take place next Saturday in Bloemfontein.





Ramaphosa has ordered flags to fly at half-mast nationwide from tomorrow until the evening of the funeral.





Lekota was appointed an ANC convener for what was then southern Natal after the party's unbanning in the early 90s.





He spent time in Durban, living in the Clermont area.





Lekota left the ANC in 2008 to form the Congress of the People after the recall of the then-ANC president, Thabo Mbeki, caused division in the party.





