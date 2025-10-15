Ramaphosa mourns ‘patriotic leader’ Raila Odinga

Odinga had been receiving medical treatment in India.





He was 80.





Ramaphosa has described Odinga as a patriotic and selfless leader.





“He remained unwaveringly true to his principles and vision in the face of deep personal sacrifice and obstacles and remained a leader who placed the interests of his country and continent first,” said Ramaphosa.





“Raila Odinga was committed to the development of his own nation as well as prosperity and the silencing of the guns on our continent, as evidenced by his appointment by the African Union to advance peace in Côte d’Ivoire in 2010."





Odinga was the perennial opposition figure of Kenyan politics, running unsuccessfully for the presidency on five occasions, most recently in 2022.





Affectionately known as "Baba" (father) by many Kenyans, he remained a dominant force, able to rally huge numbers, particularly from his native western Kenya.





Indian police told AFP he was walking with his sister, daughter, and a personal doctor at an Ayurvedic clinic in Kerala state "when he suddenly collapsed".





"He was rushed to a nearby private hospital, but was declared dead," police additional superintendent Krishnan M said.





President William Ruto earlier arrived at Odinga's family home in Nairobi, where supporters were wailing with grief.





