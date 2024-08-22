Ramaphosa mourns passing of Maths and Science teacher, William Smith

Smith succumbed to a recent diagnosis of an advanced-stage cancer on Wednesday at the age of 85 in Perth, Australia.





“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of William Smith, who left us peacefully today at home in Perth, Australia, surrounded by family. William was recently diagnosed with advanced, incurable cancer,” said his daughter, Jessica Smith Penfold.





Smith was a household name in South Africa as a TV educator on the Learning Channel.





From the early 1990s, Smith worked to encourage pupils to understand and fall in love with mathematics and science – teaching complex subjects on TV for over two decades.





Smith received many accolades and awards in his illustrious career, including the National Order of the Baobab in Silver in 2019.





Ramaphosa described Smith as an educational and cultural icon to the nation.





“The outpouring of affection the nation directed at him when he received his National Order demonstrated, years after his retirement, the place he held in people’s hearts.





“He was synonymous with The Heads of Knysna which was the backdrop to his television presentation decades before we could think of him as the first teacher to teach “remotely”.





“He demystified maths and science for his audience which extended beyond learners to their parents and anyone who wished to revisit these subjects or learn more, long after they had left school.





“William Smith’s passion for his curriculum and for the success of those he taught in classrooms, at matric camps and on TV benefited millions of young South Africans even before our transition to democracy and the dawn of a new dispensation of equal education.





“May his soul rest in peace.”