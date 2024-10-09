Ramaphosa mourns passing of Pastor Ray McCauley

His son, Joshua McCauley, confirmed in a statement that McCauley passed away on Tuesday evening at his house, surrounded by family and loved ones.

Ray McCauley was 75.

Pastor Raynor “Ray” McCauley was the founder of the Rhema Bible Church and former Co-Chair of the National Interfaith Council of South Africa.

Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says McCauley was a remarkable leader.

"Pastor Ray’s passing leaves our deeply spiritual nation bereft of a remarkable leader whose impressive legacy lives on in the faith of hundreds of thousands of believers within and beyond the Rhema community.

“May his soul rest in peace.”

