Ramaphosa meets Modi as G20 Summit wraps up

He’s expected to meet with other world leaders as South Africa's G20 Summit wraps up in Johannesburg today.

Speaking to Newswatch inside the G20's media centre at Nasrec, Deputy spokesperson for the South African Government, William Baloyi outlined the agenda for world leaders today.





Baloyi confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa has been holding bilateral engagement throughout the two days, and this morning is meeting with India's Prime Minister, Narenda Modi.





He says the president will then join heads of state and government, invited leaders, and international organisations in a closed plenary session.





"The session is themed a Fair and a just future for all critical minerals; decent work and artificial intelligence. They'll be looking at issues of the critical minerals, looking at issues of artificial intelligence."





Baloyi has confirmed that Ramaphosa will close the summit later.









"1pm we're going to have the official closing ceremony by President Ramaphosa, who would've been now, former president of the G20. But on the sidelines, the outgone president of G20 being Brazil, they have requested that they would have a press briefing.





Baloyi has also confirmed that some world leaders have already left the country, after adopting the leaders declaration yesterday.



