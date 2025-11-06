Ramaphosa laments impact of inequality on women's empowerment

He addressed the International Women's Forum in Cape Town on Thursday.





He said that over the last quarter century, between 2000 and 2024, 1% of the world's population captured 41% of all new wealth, while just 1% of the new wealth went to the poorest half of humanity.





"It found that in more economically unequal societies, fewer women complete higher education or are represented in the legislature, and the pay gap between women and men is wider.





"These are significant barriers to women's advancement and development. This conference comes just days after ministers from G20 countries responsible for women's empowerment convened in the province of Gauteng.





"The ministers' meeting placed women's empowerment at the centre of the G20 agenda, focusing on advancing the care economy, expanding women's financial inclusion and eliminating gender-based violence and femicide."





The president urged a renewed effort to balance the scales.





"The recognition, reduction and redistribution of unpaid care and domestic work is essential to addressing structural barriers to women's empowerment.





"Expanding women's access to finance, digital tools, and entrepreneurship opportunities must take place alongside efforts to end gender-based violence and femicide.





"Together, these initiatives reflect a shared commitment to a world where women can realise their full potential."





