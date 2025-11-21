Ramaphosa wraps Up high-level meetings ahead of historic G20 Summit in Johannesburg

The meeting is being held for the first time on the continent.

Ramaphosa has been in bilateral meetings at the Sandton Convention Centre for most of the day.

Earlier, he met with the Chinese Premier Li Qiang, saying that it was a great opportunity for the two countries to advance strategic objectives in trade, investment, industrialisation, multilateral cooperation, and governance, while deepening political and diplomatic ties.

Ramaphosa's also spent time with Anthony Albanese.

The Australian Prime Minister later posted on X that the countries believe that prosperity and stability come through cooperation and that they’ve reaffirmed their commitment to working together on trade and investment.

Ramaphosa and President Lula of Brazil also sat down for a discussion.

More of these engagements are expected over the next two days.

The Sandton Convention Centre is the nodal point of all pre-G20 leaders’ summit related activities.

It is teeming with security personnel, while hundreds of delegates are milling about the halls.

Heads of State and dignitaries continue to land in Gauteng, including French President, Emmanuel Macron, who was greeted by Cooperative Governance Minister, Velenkosini Hlabisa.

Macron has made it clear that France would back a G20 declaration even without U.S. support.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Minister in the Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni after touching down at Waterkloof Airforce Base.

President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, Zimbabwe’s Vice President, Constantino Chiwenga, and Indonesian Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka are also in the country.