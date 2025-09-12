Ramaphosa: Govt ‘determined’ to end service delivery failures

Speaking in Rustenburg in the North West on Friday, Ramaphosa cited running water shortages as unacceptable, condemning poor governance, financial mismanagement, and corruption.





He says municipalities need to efficiently use funds for indigent support, to drive inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and implement high-impact projects.





"If a municipality is put under administration, we need to know what the elected representatives and municipal officials are doing to earn their salaries. We need to ask ourselves the salaries that they are paid are value for money.





"The impact of tariffs and other developments on the country’s economy mean that we must intensify our efforts to deliver on the Government of National Unity’s three strategic priorities.





"These priorities are to drive inclusive growth and job creation; to reduce poverty and tackle the high cost of living; and to build a capable, ethical and developmental state. These priorities must find expression in plans for action at both provincial and local government."





Ramaphosa says communities are affected by unreliable local governments.





"Municipalities have repeatedly been placed under administration, the Ditsobotla Local Municipality being the most recent of these.





"The national executive, working with the provincial government, is determined to arrest the current situation and turn the municipality around so that it once again delivers consistent services and enjoys the respect of communities.





"We were all elected to serve the people and not our own interests. Failure to deliver services is an infringement of the basic rights of citizens."





