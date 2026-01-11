Ramaphosa: Dysfunctional municipalities unacceptable

He delivered the party's January 8th statement at their 114th birthday celebrations at the Moruleng Stadium in the North West on Saturday.





Ramaphosa says municipalities have a critical role to play in driving economic development and creating jobs.





"Municipalities must participate in the revitalisation of our industrial parks, our special economic zones to attract investment that supports local manufacturing and create jobs, to optimise public employment programs and to implement preferential procurement that supports local businesses, especially township and village-based enterprises."





Ramaphosa also commended Eskom for improvements on load shedding but says there's still a need to combat municipal load reduction.





" We call on electricity users to ensure that we desist from illegal connections, and we also want to call on government to ensure that when there is load reduction, there is immediate reconnection."







