Ramaphosa denies sending police task team to RBM

"I have consequently not authorised any deployment of these teams, either to Richards Bay Minerals or to any other place," he told Members of Parliament on Thursday afternoon.





"The President is not responsible for the authorisation of the deployment of the South African Police Service Special Task Force or the National Intervention Unit. Such deployment falls within the statutory and operational authority of the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service."





Last month, KZN's top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told the inquiry probing alleged political interference in police matters that the President was asked to intervene when a political killings task team that had been deployed to Richards Bay Mineral was called back to Durban.





The team had been sent to investigate several murders of RBM's executives.





Mkhwanazi also mentioned that RBM seems to have connections in high places, as Masemola called him about a complaint from the Presidency.





Ramaphosa responded to a question about his relations with the company: " I've known about that company and some of the officials and managers. I don't know the current ones. I must say, though, I met, I think, the Executive Global chairperson in Davos a year or two ago, and he told me about the challenges that they are having."





