Ramaphosa defends crackdown on illegal miners

Police and other security personnel have been stationed for weeks outside the mine shaft in Stilfontein, about 150 kilometres (100 miles) southwest of Johannesburg, intermittently blocking locals from sending down essentials to get the illegal miners out.





"So far, more than 1,000 miners have surfaced and been arrested," Ramaphosa said in a statement, calling the site in Stilfontein "a crime scene".





"Those in good health are detained and will be processed according to the law. Those who require medical care will be taken to hospital under police guard," he said.





The police operation has caused uproar, with some fearing that the miners could be starving or even dying underground, after one decomposed body was brought out of the shaft last week.





A court ordered police Saturday to end all restrictions around the shaft, while the South African Human Rights Commission said it was investigating reports of deaths.





Recognising the "great deal of public debate about the rights of illegal miners", Ramaphosa said law enforcement "will do all they can to reduce the risk of harm to the miners".





Since Friday, nine people have resurfaced, police said, including one man who told AFP he had spent two months underground and came out due to the grim conditions.





"There's nothing left for someone to eat, to drink or anything that can make a human being survive," he said, blaming the police operation.





