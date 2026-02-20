Ramaphosa, DA spar over BEE & GNU point-scoring

He replied to the debate on his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.





This comes as DA leader John Steenhuisen stated that much of the progress made in the GNU bears the unmistakable imprint of his party’s principled participation, which had injected competence, fiscal discipline, and pro-growth policies.





But Ramaphosa said in Cabinet, there are no parties.





“Our successes and our achievements are the achievements of a collective. By the same measure, we are collectively responsible for our mistakes and our shortcomings. It is our commitment to the principle of partnership."





Meanwhile, the government is reviewing the broad-based black economic empowerment framework to make it more effective in promoting inclusive growth.





Ramaphosa said transformation remains a constitutional imperative aimed at redressing the injustices of apartheid and narrowing the racial income gap.





“ It is no accident that the level of poverty in black African population fell by 67% in 2006 to 44% in 2023. Nor is it any accident that the level of poverty in the coloured community fell from 43% to 25% in the same period. Now, despite this progress, the average income of white households is still nearly five times higher than that of black African households.”









But DA leader John Steenhuisen, whose party has long advocated scrapping BBBEE, hit back at the president, saying they'll continue its fight to for an alternative that creates a more inclusive economy for all.





Steenhuisen went on to say they reject the protection of BEE, which has benefited only politically connected elites at the expense of the poor - who remain trapped in poverty.





He said the DA has tabled the Economic Inclusion for All Bill which focuses on addressing poverty.





