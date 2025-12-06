Ramaphosa condemns killing of Madlanga Commission witness in Brakpan

Marius Van der Merwe was shot multiple times in front of his wife outside his home in Brakpan in Gauteng last night.





He testified last month as "Witness D" at the Commission established by President Cyril Ramaphosa in July to look into alleged corruption within the criminal justice sector.





Van Der Merwe implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi in an apparent murder cover up.





Ramaphosa has condemned those he says want to set backthe quest for truth in the fight against corruption.





READ: Manhunt after Madlanga Inquiry Witness “D” gunned down





His spokesperson Vincent Magwenya. "The President extends his deep condolences to the family of Mr Van der Merwe and wishes them strength for their recovery from a deadly trauma.





Magwenya government will redouble our efforts to protect whistleblowers, including witnesses before the Madlanga Commission and the Commission itself, as they serve the nation with bravery in the face of criminal threats.





"President Ramaphosa urges law enforcement agencies to undertake a thorough investigation and to ensure that the perpetrators face justice."





