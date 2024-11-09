Ramaphosa: Child deaths from foodborne illnesses a national priority
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
President Cyril Ramaphosa
says the tragic deaths of children from foodborne illnesses are being addressed
at the highest levels of government.
He says they are working tirelessly to resolve these alarming cases of food poisoning which he has described as a national crisis.
"We are working round the clock to enable us to look very closely at the incidents that have been happening. The minister of health is also busy with this matter."
Ramaphosa was speaking at a presidential imbizo in Umgababa, on the KZN south coast on Friday.
READ: ‘Food poisoning' leaves 100 pupils hospitalised in Gauteng
More 10 children have died and others fell ill across the country in recent weeks, after allegedly consuming contaminated snacks from spaza shops.
The president has also urged parents to be vigilant.
"Now, all these matters are going to be fully addressed this coming week. I will be able to then make a statement on how we are going to deal with this matter to enable us to ensure that no further children die needlessly in our country."
