Ramaphosa calls for schools to align learning with economic skills

He says while matric results show an upward trend, the Department of Basic Education should find ways to better synchronise classroom learning with the practical skills required in the workplace.





Ramaphosa says this will better prepare students with skills to meet the demands of a changing economy.





The president delivered the keynote address at the 2026 Basic Education Lekgotla in Ekurhuleni on Wednesday.



" Now, if we can have this synchronised way of getting what the economy is doing and what we are learning at school, our economy will be set together off largely because the employers are then able at an early stage to identify those bright sparks that they would've seen, that they would've listened to.





"They're able to know that this we, we saw would become the best water engineer and all at an early age."





Ramaphosa also called for every classroom to be supported by a coherent curriculum, well-trained teachers and quality, age-appropriate learning materials.





He said the government is strengthening evidence-based teaching of literacy and numeracy to curb repetition, dropouts and weak learner progression.





He said that investing in foundational learning will build a resilient education system and equip children with future-ready skills.





