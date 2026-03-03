Ramaphosa calls for probe into deadly Gauteng building collapse
Updated | By Bulletin
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an investigation following a building collapse in Gauteng that left six people dead.
President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for an investigation following a building collapse in Gauteng that left six people dead.
Authorities say the top floor of a two-storey business park caved in on Monday afternoon in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.
It's understood that three people remain unaccounted for.
"The president's thoughts also go out to survivors, some of whom are still trapped in the rubble of the business park premises,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.
"President Ramaphosa expects an inquiry into the collapse, will provide answers to the families of the disease and to survivors, and that such an inquiry will help to prevent a recurrence of a tragedy such as this."
READ: Six killed, several trapped in Joburg building collapse
Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg says preliminary investigations have found no evidence of approved building plans for the structure.
"We managed to get the name of the contractor. They are AWOL. At this point, we cannot get hold of them here, nor the engineers,” said city manager Floyd Brink.
"So our teams are now quickly ensuring that we start to trace that. But there will definitely be consequences. And of course, there will also be consequences in the City of Johannesburg, in the relevant departments. "
Find us on social media
Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here
More on ECR
Show's Stories
-
KZN myths and legends inspired by the weather
Scotland has the Loch Ness Monster, and we have the river monster of Kwa...Danny Guselli 8 minutes ago
-
Youth retirement home: Gen Z is officially done working
Gen Z has officially clocked out and checked into this viral Youth Retir...East Coast Breakfast an hour ago