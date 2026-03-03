Ramaphosa calls for probe into deadly Gauteng building collapse

Authorities say the top floor of a two-storey business park caved in on Monday afternoon in Ormonde, south of Johannesburg.





It's understood that three people remain unaccounted for.





"The president's thoughts also go out to survivors, some of whom are still trapped in the rubble of the business park premises,” said Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya.





"President Ramaphosa expects an inquiry into the collapse, will provide answers to the families of the disease and to survivors, and that such an inquiry will help to prevent a recurrence of a tragedy such as this."





Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg says preliminary investigations have found no evidence of approved building plans for the structure.









"We managed to get the name of the contractor. They are AWOL. At this point, we cannot get hold of them here, nor the engineers,” said city manager Floyd Brink.





"So our teams are now quickly ensuring that we start to trace that. But there will definitely be consequences. And of course, there will also be consequences in the City of Johannesburg, in the relevant departments. "





