Ramaphosa calls for stronger witness protection after Witness D murder

It follows the murder of Marius van der Merwe, known as 'Witness D,' at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.





The 41-year-old was shot dead outside his Brakpan home in Ekurhuleni on Friday night.





At the Commission, he accused suspended deputy chief of the EMPD Julius Mkhwanazi of covering up a murder by an official.





Ramaphosa says Van der Merwe served the cause of justice and integrity by testifying.





"It's not acceptable that witnesses who are unravelling things and coming out with the truth of what has been happening, the rot that has been prevalant in the security cluster are now, as they tell the truth are getting killed themselves. This is going to deter many other witnesses from coming forward."





Yesterday, police met with the SANDF, the SSA and the Justice Department to discuss the safety of witnesses.





Authorities say NATJOINTS will be roped in to heighten security for those testifying and have urged the public NOT to speculate while investigations continue.





Meanwhile, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi says Van Der Merwe's death highlights serious gaps in how witness identities are managed.





She says the commission offered Van der Merwe protection - but he turned it down - believing he didn't need it because he ran his OWN security company.





The minister says public interest can never come at the expense of a person’s right to life.





" Initially, the commission had intended to do certain testimonies in camera. One, to appeal that the commission revisit this and revisit the strategy so that there isn't any threat. If transparency is going to supersede the protection, we will not achieve protection of witnesses and therefore our fight against corruption.





Our fight against organized crime will be compromised.





