Ramaphosa calls for equality, rule of law at G20 amid US tensions

Speaking on Sunday evening, South Africa remains a member of the forum despite recent comments by US president Donald Trump.





Ramaphosa addressed the nation after hosting the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg last week.





He said multilateralism remains vital after a summit marked by tensions and a US boycott.





Ramaphosa has urged those speaking of a genocide in South Africa to bring their concerns to the national dialogue.





“As a country, we are aware that the stance taken by the United States administration has been influenced by a sustained campaign of disinformation by groups and individuals within our country.





"In the United States and elsewhere. These people who are spreading disinformation are endangering and undermining South Africa's national interest."





Destroying South African jobs and weakening our country's relations with one of our most important partners.





