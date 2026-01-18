Ramaphosa backs National Dialogue Steering Committee

He's described it as solid, credible, and entrusted with a crucial responsibility.

The newly appointed committee is holding its first induction this weekend at Unisa in Pretoria.

The 99-member panel, drawn from civil society, business, labour and faith sectors, will focus on governance, ethics, and public participation.

Speaking virtually during the committee’s induction on Saturday, Ramaphosa said the body will set strategic priorities and coordinate the dialogue process.

" Your work will determine whether this truly becomes a citizen-led society-wide process that helps us forge a new social compact for our country's development. This dialogue must be inclusive, leaving no one behind."

Ramaphosa said the dialogue comes amid deep challenges in the country such as poverty, unemployment, crime, corruption and gender-based violence.

" We have come together to confront our challenges and to forge a new path. South Africans have pursued dialogue and partnership to give expression to the voices of ordinary men and women. Our diversity is our strength. We have a wealth of experience on which to draw."

