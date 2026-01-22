Ramaphosa appoints new deputy public protector

The appointment is effective from 1 February.





She is currently the director-general of the Public Service Commission.





Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says Dube has more than 20 years of experience in the public sector with expertise in oversight, complaints management, and investigation.





“Between 2011 and 2014, Advocate Dube was the provincial director of the Gauteng Office of the Public Protector of South Africa.





“Her professional experience includes complaint resolution in the then Department of Trade and Industry’s Office of Consumer Protection and a tenure as a legal officer in the South African Human Rights Commission.





“President Ramaphosa wishes Advocate Dube well in her new role in the public protector as a supreme administrative oversight body with the power to investigate, report on and remedy improper conduct in all matters of the state,” he added.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)