Ramaphosa appoints Andy Mothibi as new head of NPA

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his appointment on Tuesday, as current National Director of Public Prosecutions Shamila Batohi prepares to retire at the end this month after seven years in the position.





Mothibi, who currently leads the Special Investigating Unit, will step into his new role in February.





The advocate, who began his career as a Public Prosecutor in the Johannesburg and Soweto magistrates and regional courts, was not among the six candidates interviewed by a seven-person advisory panel for the position.





READ: Batohi denies misleading inquiry on Cato Manor, Mdluli matters





Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the panel, chaired by Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi, submitted three short-listed candidates for recommendation to the president.





"In its report, the panel advised the president that none of the interviewed candidates were suitable for the role of NDPP.





"Accordingly, President Cyril Ramaphosa has, in terms of section 179(1) (a) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa read with section 10 of the National Prosecuting Authority Act, 1998 (Act 32 of 1998), decided to appoint Advocate Jan Lekgoa Mothibi."





The president has meanwhile thanked Batohi for her service and contribution to the prosecutions agency.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)







