Ramaphosa 'appalled' by attempted hit on Wiandre Pretorius

Wiandre Pretorius survived a drive-by shooting in Van Dyk Park in Boksburg on Thursday.

His bakkie was shot at 16 times as he was driving into residence on Klapper Street,

Pretorius was implicated in the testimony of slain Marius van der Merwe at the Madlanga Commission.

Briefing the media in Pretoria, President Ramaphosa said there is a need to tighten security for the commission's officials and witnesses.

"We are terribly appalled by attempts being made by those who have been doing wrong things against witnesses. We want to tighten security much more so that witnesses who are giving evidence online are not easily identified.

"This is completely unacceptable, and this is the reason why we set up the Madlanga Commission: so that we can get to the heart of all the shenanigans that are happening,” he added.

Van der Merwe implicated Pretorius when he testified about the death of an Ekurhuleni man, Emmanuel Mbhense, whose body was found dumped at a dam in Germiston, allegedly at the instruction of Ekurhuleni metro police officers.

Mbhense was allegedly tortured and murdered by members of EMPD in April 2022.

