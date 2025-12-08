Ramaphosa: ANC’s poor election results due to structural weaknesses

The ANC dropped to just over 40% of the national vote and lost its majority for the first time, particularly in key provinces such as KZN and Gauteng.





Speaking at the ANC’s National General Council in Gauteng on Monday, the party’s president told delegates the election results show the ANC must change, renew itself and rebuild trust with communities.





" The drop in support can be linked to the emergence of the MK Party, the dissatisfaction of our people with unemployment and lacklustre economic growth, service delivery challenges, and the anger and perceptions of widespread corruption, but also the weaknesses in our own structures which we clearly saw with a weak election campaign, that could have been a lot better had our structures been stronger,” he said.





The party is using the NGC to plan its recovery ahead of next year’s local government elections.





At the same time, a group of ANC staffers have staged a picket outside the venue over unpaid salaries.





The workers, who are affiliated to Nehawu, say salary delays at Luthuli House have become a constant issue.





The union's Dan Semenya warned that workers have had enough.





" We can't take responsibility for the comments that are made by the SG of the ANC,” he said, referring to remarks by ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula on Sunday that the payment impasse had been resolved.





“We believe that it is based on the information that he has been briefed on, that we're not privy to the source of that information. But as it stands now, this matter of late payment of salaries is a recurrence from month to month.





There are still a lot of workers and comrades who have not been paid even this month. So as to what information was given to the SG will not take responsibility on the basis of what he has said."





