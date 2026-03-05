 Ramaphosa says African economies feeling impact of Middle East war
Ramaphosa says African economies feeling impact of Middle East war

Updated | By Tsakane Mhlongo

The president has warned that heightened instability in global energy markets is exposing Africa’s vulnerabilities.

He says the continent's already feeling the effects of the escalating conflict in the Middle East.

Ramaphosa says supply chain disruptions and rising energy prices are placing additional strain on African economies. 

“Now, we are going to be a victim of conflicts that are taking place far away from where we are. As we have seen with the Russia-Ukraine conflict and during the COVID-19 pandemic, shifting geopolitical sands underscore the vulnerabilities of import-dependent economies across our continent.”

He says these vulnerabilities sharpen the case for regional and continental energy security and diversification.

“This is when we need to wake up as we have had to all wake up in the light of what was announced during Liberation Day when tariffs were applied across many countries in the world. What did that do? It woke us all up and we realised that we now need to diversify our market space.”

