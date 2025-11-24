Rainy and stormy week in store for KZN, warns SAWS

The South African Weather Service predicts widespread showers and thunderstorms across the province over the next few days.





Forecaster Sihle Dlamini says an 80% chance of rain remains in place for north-western KZN.





A Yellow 4 alert for severe thunderstorms remains in place for Monday.





Dlamini says rain will continue on Tuesday at lower levels, while conditions are expected to improve again later this week.





" We are expecting 60% for the north-western part; otherwise, 30% showers and thundershowers are expected. We don't have a warning as yet. Wednesday has a 30% chance of showers and thundershowers.





"Then the chances get quite higher on Thursday, where we are expecting 60% pretty much for the rest of the province except for the north-eastern parts, where we are just expecting 30% of showers and thundershowers, and then into Friday, that 60% will then move into the northern parts of the province."





Meanwhile, an intensified search for two people who were swept away by raging waters in New Hanover continued Monday afternoon.





Rescue teams earlier recovered the body of a middle-aged woman who was trapped in a swollen river.





Heavy rains triggered floods in the Umswathi Local Municipality on Sunday evening.





