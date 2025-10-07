RAF plagued by corruption, Parliament hears

Addressing the Standing Committee on Public Accounts, Deputy Transport Minister Mkhuleko Hlengwa reported a significant backlog of unpaid claims, critical vacancies, and procurement irregularities.





He's also raised concerns about whistleblower reports implicating law firms and members of the judiciary in corrupt dealings.





He's stressed the need for public education on claims processes.





"There has been a lapse of public education on the due processes upon which a claim should be carried out.





"We are settled with correspondence, which says people have been paid by RAF, but they've not received the funds because the funds have been paid through the lawyers."





In July, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy dissolved the Board of Directors of the Road Accident Fund.





Creecy said the decision followed persistent governance and operational crises at the entity that had significantly undermined its ability to carry out its mandate.





The board had suspended RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo in May, citing serious allegations of financial mismanagement and corruption.





Creecy also asked the Special Investigating Unit (SIU), which is probing the RAF for alleged corruption and maladministration, to establish if the current investigation under Proclamation 44 of 2024 covers the events of the last three months.





Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)