Radio icon Zakia Ahmed Siddiqi dies at 65, tributes pour in





Siddiqi was a well-loved voice on Lotus FM, with her broadcast career having spanned more than four decades.





The veteran radio broadcaster hosted the magazine-style show Talk@7.





She was also the host of Local Vocal, a show that promoted the unique music from the Indian-origin diaspora to the nation.





Her funeral took place in Overport on Friday night.





Senior Producer at Lotus FM, Raeesa Mohamed, said she met Siddiqi in the early 90s.









"We started as colleagues and as the years grew, we just got closer and closer and really, I now regard Zakia as a sister, as bosom friend, as someone who will always be there for you. She just had so much love to give."









She's described the cultural impact made by Siddiqi.





"Zakia's contribution, not just to Lotus fm, but to the entire community, She was a personality. She was a legend. Her knowledge of her material, her knowledge of Indian music was phenomenal.





"She loved her listeners. Her listeners loved her back. She became a legend. Everyone knows Zakia Ahmed Siddiqi for the person she was and for the work she did," said Mohamed.





