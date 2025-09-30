R900m lifeline for KZN Education amid financial crisis

"So the immediate and short term actions will include the ensuring that we are looking at the releasing of particularly the transfers that need to go to schools,” she said on Monday.

“As I said, these are the poorest of our schools and they need government funding at all costs. And, of course, to look after all those conditional grants to make sure every cent is spent for each and every classroom."



Gwarube was in Durban on Monday for an urgent meeting with Ntuli, the Treasury, and Education MEC Sipho Hlomuka to discuss sustainable solutions to the department’s financial crisis.



Joined by senior government officials, the meeting they resolved to establish a task team.

The department's been battling ongoing financial problems, amid allegations of tender manipulation and billions of rands in unauthorised spending.



Premier Ntuli says while the department expects to head into the final matric exams without major challenges, it still requires intervention from the national office and the Presidency.



" We inherited a government with almost R70 billion that was taken from our government due to the budget cuts, which we were able to navigate through, as you know, for norms and standards.

“We were able to sit around that troika to resolve on the way forward but as a result we were able to address the challenges of 2024."

