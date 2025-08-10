R700m National Dialogue to go ahead despite withdrawals

The event, which is expected to cost around R700 million, suffered a blow this week after several major legacy foundations pulled out.

These include the Steve Biko Foundation, the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, and the Chief Albert Luthuli Foundation.

They claim government is ignoring expert advice by pushing ahead with the event.

But President Cyril Ramaphosa insists the dialogue remains on track, with most of the 750 invited organisations confirming attendance.

His spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, says the National Convention must happen so that South Africa’s people can take ownership and control of the National Dialogue.

"Invitations have gone out to organisations across the country and delegates are preparing themselves to attend the convention. It is at the National Convention that the people of South Africa will take over and run with the National Dialogue process."