R400bn needed to fix municipal water infrastructure – Majodina

This comes after residents of several Johannesburg suburbs, including Melville, took to the streets to protest against ongoing water supply issues in the city.





Parts of Johannesburg and Tshwane were still without water on Wednesday following a motor explosion at the Zuikerbosch Water Treatment Plant, which supplies water to Johannesburg, Tshwane and Ekurhuleni.





"We must be honest about the scale of the challenges and the funding required. At the local government level, at least R400 billion is needed to repair and upgrade water infrastructure. Clearly, that amount is not currently available in the fiscus,” Majodina told a media briefing.





Majodina said the high water consumption in Gauteng municipalities is caused by rapid population growth.





"There is significant overconsumption of water in Gauteng due to a growing population, both in formal and informal settlements. In this area, many hijacked buildings are occupied and use water services for free.





"The deteriorating water infrastructure is a major concern. At present, the system is severely overburdened, and any system under such strain is at risk of collapse," she warned.





The department said Rand Water will embark on soft restrictions and load shifting to help depleted reservoirs recover.





This means that other reservoirs in Gauteng, North West and Mpumalanga that have sufficient water supply will be limited to help struggling reservoirs in Johannesburg and Tshwane recover.





Meanwhile, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has apologised to the residents of Gauteng over the ongoing water supply crisis.





Lesufi made the same apology last year in February over water cuts.