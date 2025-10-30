R2.2 million lotto jackpot unclaimed for almost a year

The lotto operator says a R2.2 million jackpot prize from last November has still not been claimed.

ITHUBA says the prize is from the 12 November 2024 draw.

The winning ticket was bought at one of the shops at Mayfield Square in Johannesburg.

The winner has just under two weeks to claim it.

The prize expires on 12 November.





It will be transferred to the National Lotteries Distribution Trust Fund if still not claimed by then.

“We are urging all participants to check every possible ticket. Someone out there is sitting on a R2.2 million fortune. We would love to celebrate this win with them before it is too late," says ITHUBA CEO, Charmaine Mabuza.

“Very often, when people realise that they did not win the jackpot, they do not bother checking if their ticket won anything. We encourage all in-store ticket holders to check all their tickets in-store, as they might have won from various other divisions.

"Participants who play via banking and digital platforms are notified of their winnings, and winnings below R250,000 are paid directly to their accounts.”





