R1bn Southern Aqueduct upgrade nears completion in eThekwini

Upgrades to the Southern Aqueduct began two years ago to improve water supply in areas including Chatsworth, uMlazi and Folweni.





It's costing the municipality more than one billion rand. The old concrete pipeline is being replaced by a steel pipeline.





Project Executive Siduduzo Mtshali says the upgrades are being implemented in phases known as a 'work package.'





He was speaking during an oversight visit on Friday.





"Distance is currently 16 kilometres, out of the 24 kilometres that we need to replace. The project started in April 2024, and it is earmarked to be completed in 2026. Phase one of the project is planned to be commissioned in April. We are on phase two, which we are planning to commission in June."





Mtshali says the other phases will be completed by the end of the year.





" Progress to date is between 60 and 70%. The overall progress of work package one is above 90. It's around about 94. Work package two is around 74 to 79, and the other packages are behind in terms of the work. Package three is also planned to be commissioned in April 2026."





