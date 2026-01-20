Over R1bn returned to Ithala customers as payout process continues
Updated | By Gcinokuhle Malinga
More than R1 billion has already been returned to Ithala Bank customers, as efforts continue to restore access to frozen funds.
It's almost half of the total funds set aside for disbursement.
FNB says nearly 37,000 customers, many of them in KZN, where Ithala has a strong footprint, have received payouts since the process began in early December.
The bank says the process is continuing in phases to prevent overcrowding at branches.
It's also urging Ithala customers to wait for their official SMS notification before collecting their payouts, expected in the coming weeks.
Client Winnie Mchunu says she received her money during the festive season.
"I could no longer wait for the SMS, so I went to my Ithala Bank branch, where I was advised to visit FNB to make my query.
“When I got there, I was asked to fill in my required details, and within a week, I received my money. I was relieved, as I had been saving the money for home renovations and other needs."
