 Questions swirl after closure of uMkhanyakude municipal offices
Questions swirl after closure of uMkhanyakude municipal offices

Updated | By Celumusa Zulu

Municipal workers at uMkhanyakude say they have been left in the dark following the unexpected closure of the district municipality's main offices.

The South African Municipal Workers Union believes it may be linked to a dispute between management and the KZN Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs.

A decision was taken to place the municipality under administration.

The union's Zandile Gumede says staff members have been reporting for duty - only to find the gates locked.

She says uMkhanyakude's management has not been able to give them answers which has left many staff confused.

"The gates at uMkhanyakude District Municipality are still closed. We don't know why they are closed. But workers have been coming in every morning. Unfortunately, all the workers that have been working at the main office haven't been able to gain access.

"However, those who are working in remote offices are working. We are waiting for the confirmation of the new date so that we can discuss the way forward."

