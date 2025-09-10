Qatar to continue Gaza mediation despite Israel attack: PM
Updated | By AFP
Six people died, including top Hamas negotiator Khalil al-Hayya's son and a Qatari security officer, in an unprecedented airstrike that threatened to derail flagging mediation efforts.
Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani said Qatar reserved "the right to respond to this blatant attack", calling the strike a "pivotal moment" for the region.
But he added: "Nothing will deter us from continuing this (mediation) role for all the different issues around us in the region."
READ: Israel military says targeted Hamas leaders, after blasts rock Doha
Doha, a key US ally that hosts the largest American base in the region, has hosted Hamas' political bureau since 2012 with the blessing of the United States.
The White House said President Donald Trump did not agree with Israel's decision to take military action on the US ally's soil, and had warned Qatar in advance of the incoming strikes.
Qatar denied receiving prior warning, saying it was notified by the US only after the attack had started.
