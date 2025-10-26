Putin says Russia successfully tested new nuclear-capable cruise missile

"The decisive tests are now complete," Putin, who is waging an offensive in neighbouring Ukraine, said in a video released by the Kremlin during a meeting with military officials.

He ordered the preparation of "infrastructure to put this weapon into service in the Russian armed forces."

Putin called the missile a "unique creation that no one else in the world possesses", adding that the Burevestnik has "unlimited range".

During the last test on October 21, the missile spent "about 15 hours" flying 14,000 km, said Russia's military chief of staff Valery Gerasimov, adding that this was not the upper limit for the weapon.

"The technical characteristics of the Burevestnik allow it to be used with guaranteed precision against highly protected sites located at any distance," he said.

Putin announced the Russian military's development of the missiles in 2018.

