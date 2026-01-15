Public Works Minister welcomes the resignation of IDT boss

Macpherson's spokesperson, James De Villiers, says Malaka's tenure will come to an end on the 31st of January and that she will not receive any exit compensation.

Her resignation comes amid allegations that she offered a bribe to an investigative journalist at the Daily Maverick, to bury an ongoing investigation.

De Villiers says Malaka's resignation is ahead of a scheduled disciplinary hearing in February.

"Malaka was suspended from the IDT in August last year following the release of an independent PwC report into the botched R836-million PSA oxygen plant project, which recommended disciplinary action against her for failing to prevent or act on violations that may have cost the State hundreds of millions of rands.

"Minister Macpherson reaffirmed that Malaka’s resignation from the IDT does not affect the ongoing criminal investigation into her."

Macpherson says :“While Ms Malaka resigned before the disciplinary process could be concluded, I welcome the fact that her resignation comes without a golden handshake.

"Importantly, her resignation does not immunise her from criminal investigations or any civil proceedings that may arise. This reaffirms our position that no individual in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, or any of its entities, is above ethical governance, the law, or accountability - and that accountability does not fall away simply because someone resigns. We therefore urge law-enforcement agencies to conclude the criminal investigations without delay, and to act decisively should the evidence warrant prosecution.

“Since the IDT board’s appointment last year, great strides have been made to bring governance stability to the entity. However, the resignation does not end the problems at the IDT, but is a welcome step in our continued reform agenda in the Department of Public Works & Infrastructure, which is anchored on ethical governance which puts the South African public first.”

The Trust confirmed in a statement last night that Sfiso Nsibande will take over as acting CEO from the end of the month.