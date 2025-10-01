Public Works, Ingonyama Trust Board among eThekwini biggest debtors

Cyril Xaba says money owed to the municipality's ballooned to over R40 billion.

During a council meeting in Durban on Tuesday, Xaba warned that state debt is crippling the city.

He says he's reached out to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to assist in urging these entities settle overdue payments:

“Contributing to this debt is Ingonyama Trust Board and the other state departments. I urge the departments of Public Works and Infrastructure both in the province and national government to ensure that they give this matter efficient attention.

"I have since asked the Minister of Finance to engage his colleague Minister McPherson to really take this matter seriously, because this is money owed to the municipality by the department” he added.

Find us on social media

Follow the ECR Newswatch WhatsApp channel here

We are also on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter)