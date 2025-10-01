Public Works, Ingonyama Trust Board among eThekwini biggest debtors
Updated | By Celumusa Zulu
The eThekwini mayor has listed the national Department of
Public Works and the Ingonyama Trust Board as among the city’s biggest debtors.
Cyril Xaba says money owed to the municipality's ballooned to over R40 billion.
During a council meeting in Durban on Tuesday, Xaba warned that state debt is crippling the city.
He says he's reached out to Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to assist in urging these entities settle overdue payments:
“Contributing to this debt is Ingonyama Trust Board and the other state departments. I urge the departments of Public Works and Infrastructure both in the province and national government to ensure that they give this matter efficient attention.
"I have since asked the Minister of Finance to engage his colleague Minister McPherson to really take this matter seriously, because this is money owed to the municipality by the department” he added.
