Public Works hails zero project disruptions in KZN

He says KZN was once considered a hotspot.

“In the last 12 months in KwaZulu-Natal in the public construction sector, there has not been a single, not one recorded project disruption. We must congratulate the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government and the MEC for Public Works and Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, on this achievement.”

Macpherson says these early indicators suggest that confidence is slowly being restored in the sector.

“Effectively, the market is beginning to believe that what the government says we will do, the government will do, and specifically with regard to gross fixed capital formation spending and procurement in construction. As we approach the end of the year, our focus is to build on this momentum and accelerate the work required.”

Macpherson says the construction sector created more than 130,000 jobs in the third quarter alone.

