Public urged to comment on minimum wage before Thursday

Updated | By Bulletin

The deadline for submissions on the 2026 National Minimum Wage adjustments is creeping closer. 

The current rate is R28,79 per hour.

The National Minimum Wage Commission is urging the public and stakeholders to have their say, and make submission by this Thursday.

The Department of Employment and Labour spokesperson, Teboho Thejane, says they can be emailed, uploaded online, or sent by post.

“The Department of Employment and Labour wants your voice in shaping the future of wages in South Africa, whether you are a worker, an employer or just passionate about fairness, this is your chance to speak up.

"Let’s build a fair economy together, your input matters, make your voice count.” 

