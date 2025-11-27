Public Protector launches probe into President Ramaphosa after MKP complaint

In a letter issued on Monday, the Public Protector’s office said it had assessed the MK Party’s submission and found sufficient grounds to proceed with an inquiry into alleged violations of clauses 2.1(a), 2.1(b), 2.1(c) and 2.3(f) of the Code.

These relate to abuse of power, improper conduct, acting inconsistently with the President’s constitutional responsibilities, and failure to act in the best interests of the Republic.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the MK Party said the Public Protector’s action represents a significant step toward securing accountability for the "persistent ethical failures that have characterised Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure."

"This investigation is essential to restoring credibility to the highest office in the Republic. No one, including the sitting President, should be above the law. We will cooperate fully with the Public Protector’s office and continue to hold the executive to account," said MKP national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela

Ndhlela highlighted concerns over what the party describes as the erosion of oversight institutions and the alleged misuse of state apparatus to protect the President and his close associates.

"From the Phala Phala scandal to ongoing governance failures, South Africans deserve transparency, ethical leadership, and accountability at the highest level.

"This is about protecting our constitutional democracy. Accountability must apply equally to every citizen, including the President."

The Public Protector’s office confirmed it would move ahead with a formal investigation, noting that it had considered the submissions made by the MK Party and found that there were sufficient grounds to probe possible breaches of the Executive Ethics Code.

The MK Party added it would continue to monitor the process closely.

"The eyes of the nation are on this investigation. South Africans deserve a transparent process and the assurance that ethical governance is not negotiable," Ndhlela concluded.