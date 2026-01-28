Public Protector confirms probe into Nersa ‘calculation error’

It follows the regulator's admission of a calculation error, which has left Eskom with a revenue shortfall of about R76 billion.

To make up for this, consumers could see a 10% hike in electricity prices.

The window for public comment on the proposed tariff increases ended a week ago.

The Democratic Alliance referred the regulator's board to the Public Protector for a full investigation into their fitness to hold office.

The party is demanding a board overhaul, a forensic audit, and consequences to stop the tariff hike.

On Wednesday morning, spokesperson for the Public Protector, Ndili Msoki, confirmed the office had received the complaint.

“Once a complaint has been lodged with the PPSA, it is screened and assessed to determine jurisdiction and whether there is sufficient information and substantive reasons as to why the matter should be accepted for investigation.

“Among other things, should the assessment reveal that there is sufficient information to proceed with an investigation, and it is determined that the public protector has jurisdiction to investigate the matter, the complaint will be allocated to a PPSA investigator who then commences the investigation process.

“This is an ongoing investigation.”

The Democratic Alliance also reiterated its demand for Nersa leadership to be summoned to account for the clerical error in Parliament.

It says the request was made in writing to the chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Electricity and Energy earlier this year.

The party says it has received no response.