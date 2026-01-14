Public Protector clears Macpherson of executive code breach

In January last year, the party accused Macpherson of breaching the Executive Ethics Code after he allegedly instructed an official at the Independent Development Trust to facilitate payment to a construction service provider.

The company was appointed by the IDT to rehabilitate sinkholes at Waterkloof Airforce Base.

Macpherson says he was merely ensuring that the service provider is paid within 30 days.

“This complain was never about ethics or accountability, it was about obstructing reform at a time when sensitive investigations were underway at the IDT.

“The Public Protector’s report vindicates my actions to stabilise and reform the IDT. Furthermore, I will now consider civil litigation against those individuals and parties that have repeated these lies for more than a year.”