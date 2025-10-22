Public Health in Africa conference kicks off in Durban

The International Conference on Public Health is being jointly hosted by government and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

Deputy Health Minister, Joe Phaahla, will deliver the keynote address at the Durban ICC on Wednesday afternoon.

The department’s spokesperson, Foster Mohale, says discussions during the four-day conference will focus on improving pandemic preparedness and advancing universal health coverage.

"The conference is co-hosted by the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the South African Government, in collaboration with AfricaBio.





"This is an important platform for leaders, public health experts, and communities to come together to reimagine and transform health financing, ensuring Africa’s health security is driven by African leadership, innovation, and partnerships.

"Some of the critical issues to be discussed during this four-day conference include building health security in Africa through the continent’s ability to manufacture all health products; advancing self-reliance and sustainable health financing for universal health coverage in Africa; and Pandemic resilience and health systems preparedness."





